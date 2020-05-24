Sections
Biker hits police barricades in attempt to flee, arrested

Updated: May 24, 2020 20:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 50-year-old man was arrested for crashing his motorcycle into police barricades while trying to escape from a checkpoint near the Sector 37/38 dividing road on Saturday.

Police said Vijay Kant Mishra, a resident of Sector 40, was stopped by sub-inspector Ram Babu for random checking. Instead of stopping, he tried to flee but ended up hitting the barricades.

Following a complaint, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving/riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act was registered against Mishra. He was arrested and later released on bail.

