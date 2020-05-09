Sections
Biker killed in bid to avoid collision with stray cattle in Zirakpur

Was killed on the spot after his vehicle slipped and he hit his head on the divider

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 36-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle slipped in a bid to avoid hitting a stray cattle on the Zirakpur flyover on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sushil Kumar of Lalru. He is survived by his wife and a six-year-old child. He worked with the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh.

Police said Sushil was on his way back home from work on his motorcycle on Friday night. “On the way, he spotted a stray cow crossing the flyover and applied brakes to avoid a collision, but slipped,” said ASI Jaswinder Singh.

Sushil’s head crashed on the divider, killing him on the spot. The police have initiated inquest proceedings at the Zirakpur station. The body was handed over to the family members.



