Biker killed, pillion rider injured as dumper truck rams into two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai

A 35-year-old biker was killed while his friend was grievously injured after a dumper truck crashed into their two-wheeler on the old Uran-Panvel road on Monday evening. Panvel police are on the look-out for the accused driver.

The incident took place around 5.45pm in Panvel. The victim, Balasaheb Chavhan, was riding his bike while his friend Gyaneshwar Ingle, 29, was riding pillion. The duo was returning home from work at the time of the accident. As they reached Gavhanpatha, a speeding dumper truck crashed into them as they were taking a left turn.

Chavhan and his friend Ingle sustained grievous injuries. Police said the accused driver abandoned the dumper at the spot and fled.

“The men were lying injured on the road when traffic police personnel patrolling the area spotted them. The duo was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe where Chavhan was declared dead on arrival,” said assistant inspector N Dhanawade at Panvel City police station.

Chavhan’s younger brother Laxman was informed about the mishap. Police registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving against the unidentified dumper driver. They have also seized the dumper and are on the look-out for the driver.