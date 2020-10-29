Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Biker killed, pillion rider injured as dumper truck rams into two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai

Biker killed, pillion rider injured as dumper truck rams into two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai

A 35-year-old biker was killed while his friend was grievously injured after a dumper truck crashed into their two-wheeler on the old Uran-Panvel road on Monday evening. Panvel...

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:12 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 35-year-old biker was killed while his friend was grievously injured after a dumper truck crashed into their two-wheeler on the old Uran-Panvel road on Monday evening. Panvel police are on the look-out for the accused driver.

The incident took place around 5.45pm in Panvel. The victim, Balasaheb Chavhan, was riding his bike while his friend Gyaneshwar Ingle, 29, was riding pillion. The duo was returning home from work at the time of the accident. As they reached Gavhanpatha, a speeding dumper truck crashed into them as they were taking a left turn.

Chavhan and his friend Ingle sustained grievous injuries. Police said the accused driver abandoned the dumper at the spot and fled.

“The men were lying injured on the road when traffic police personnel patrolling the area spotted them. The duo was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe where Chavhan was declared dead on arrival,” said assistant inspector N Dhanawade at Panvel City police station.

Chavhan’s younger brother Laxman was informed about the mishap. Police registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving against the unidentified dumper driver. They have also seized the dumper and are on the look-out for the driver.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Oct 29, 2020 00:13 IST
India extends $1 billion credit line to Central Asian countries for priority projects
Oct 29, 2020 00:59 IST
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST

latest news

PDP, Panthers Party stage protests against new land laws
Oct 29, 2020 00:50 IST
Six cases of cheating reported in Chandigarh
Oct 29, 2020 00:50 IST
Himachal’s buyback policy for plastic yields positive result
Oct 29, 2020 00:44 IST
4.6-acre housing project site in Sector 77 fetched for ₹100 crore
Oct 29, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.