Biker refused fuel for not wearing mask, returns with mob of 10, assaults petrol pump staff in Vasai

Manickpur police on Friday booked nine persons for allegedly assaulting a Vasai-based petrol bunker owner and his staff after they were refused fuel for not wearing a face mask. The duo also vandalised the petrol pump.

Mukesh Patel, the owner of the pump, in his complaint, said that at around 7.30pm, a rider drove into the pump to fill petrol. The staff told him that they were not selling fuel to those not wearing face masks as per the orders of the Palghar district collector.

The biker refused to leave. The pump attendant then asked him to move aside as he was blocking the other customers, said Patel.

The biker parked the bike and left, and soon returned with a mob of 10 to 12 men. “They damaged the fuel dispensing machines and office furniture and a woman attendant Pratiksha Rane alleged that the rider held her hand, dragged her a few metres and slapped her on the face,” said Patel. The other attendants were also assaulted by the rider and his friends. Patel was manhandled by the unruly mob.

Police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. We have registered a case under section 147 (rioting), 352 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code against nine men, including the biker. “The act has been captured on the CCTV camera of the pump, and we are probing further. No one has been arrested yet,” said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur police.