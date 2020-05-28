Bindal’s resignation bid to divert attention from scam in Himachal health dept: Virbhadra

former chief minister Virbhadra Singh said in his 60-year political career he had never seen a party involved in corruption during a calamity. (HT PHOTO)

Shimla: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday condemned the corruption in the state health department, saying Rajeev Bindal’s resignation as state BJP president is a bid to divert public attention from the scam and infighting in his party.

In a statement, he said that the medical equipment scam during Covid-19 times had exposed the BJP’s “so-called honesty”. The arrest of then health director Dr AK Gupta shows BJP leaders are linked to the scam.

He said in his 60-year political career he had never seen a party involved in corruption during a calamity.

He sought a probe by a sitting high court judge since the department is under chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

“The state government is not paying attention to problems of farmers, orchardists and the common man. It did not implement suggestions given by the Congress. The state BJP president refused to conduct a special Vidhan Sabha session sought by Congress and BJP MLAs. Infighting is going on and that is their internal matter, but people should not suffer,” he added.