Bir theft case: Bail to 5 dera followers SIT had arrested

Faridkot A Faridkot court on Monday granted bail to five Dera Sacha Sauda followers that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sacrilege cases in connection with a case of theft of a bir of Guru Granth Sahib had arrested.

The ‘bir’ was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village gurdwara on June 1, 2015. An FIR was registered the next day at the Bajakhana police station. On October 12, 2015, torn pages of the ‘bir’ were found scattered in front of a gurdwara in the adjoining Bargari village, resulting in state-wide protests and the killing of two Sikh protesters in firing.

On Monday, the court of duty magistrate Suresh Kumar allowed the bail applications of Nishan Singh and Ranjit Singh, alias, Bhola, both of Kotkapura; Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village, Randeep Singh, alias Neela, and Narinder Sharma, both of Faridkot, and ordered their release. They were lodged in Bathinda jail under judicial custody.

Dera followers’ counsel Vinod Monga argued that there was not even an iota of evidence to connect the accused with the alleged crime. He added that none of the accused was named in the FIR and investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

District attorney Rajnish Goyal opposed the bail application of the accused on the grounds that arrest of other co-accused namely Harsh Dhuri, Sandeep Bareta and Pardeep Kler is pending. The court, however, allowed the bail applications.

The court also stated in the order that as far as contentions of the defence counsel that parallel investigation with the investigation of the CBI by the SIT is wrong is concerned, the same shall be decided by the court on merits as a separate application in this regard is pending in court for August 3.

The SIT, led by DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra, on July 4, had arrested seven dera followers in Faridkot district. Later on July 6, SIT filed a charge-sheet in against 11 persons.