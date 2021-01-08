Bird flu: Govt fully prepared for any eventuality, says Jai Ram

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India January 08:Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the review meeting for control of Bird Flu with District Administration, Animal Husbandry and Wild Life Department today at Dharamshala ,January 08 2021. Photo Hindustan Times

Stating that the government is fully geared up to tackle the bird flu in the state, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presided over the meeting with the district administration, animal husbandry and wildlife department to review the situation here on Friday.

More than 3,500 birds, mostly migratory waterfowls, have died in the Pong Lake area due to the H5N1 outbreak. Some local birds including crows and parrots were also found dead.

Thakur said that monitoring of Pong Dam and adjoining areas was being done and quick response teams have also been deployed.

“As many as 3,410 migratory birds have died due to the virus in the Pong Lake area besides some local birds,” he said, adding 65 teams of animal husbandry and wildlife were regularly monitoring the Pong Dam and adjoining areas.

He said that keeping in view the intensity of bird flu, samples of poultry have been sent to Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, by the animal husbandry department.

CM said that it was important to spread awareness among people regarding measures to be adopted and directed the concerned officers to take necessary steps in this direction.

Thakur also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the Kangra district and said that there were about 1,200 active cases in the state, of which 300 are in Kangra district. He said that a decline in Covid-19 cases has been witnessed since December 15, yet it is important to be careful.

“It is also important to follow the guidelines issued by the health department. He said that arrangements for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign have been completed.

CM also took stock of the Covid-19 dry run at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala.