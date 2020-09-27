Sections
Bird threat to aircraft: Meat shops, dumping of waste banned near IAF station in Mohali

IAF had written to the Mohali district magistrate about risk of birds’ collision with aircraft due to open dumping of garbage.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

District magistrate Girish Dayalan has ordered a ban on meat shops within a radius of 1,000 metres from the Air Force Station.

The magistrate has also banned garbage dumping in the area to keep birds away.

The orders were issued after the Indian Air Force (IAF) had contacted the District Magistrate’s Office informing it about various food stalls having come up around the air base and waste being dumped in the open. As a result, birds continue to fly in the area, posing a risk of a collision with aircraft.

The orders, issued in exercise of his powers under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), will remain in force till November 21.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), tehsildar and naib tehsildar concerned will ensure compliance and promulgation of the orders.

