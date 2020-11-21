Bird watchers rejoice as winged guests fly into Haryana

Sections
Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 01:49 IST

By Sunil Rahar,

More than 80 species of migratory birds have been spotted at various birding sites in Haryana’s Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari districts, much to the delight of bird watchers.

At popular locations such as Baland, Mandothi, Dubaldhan, Bhindawas Bird Sanctuary, Dighal, and Rewari’s Masani village, birders have spotted greylag goose, bar-headed goose, ruddy shelduck, tufted duck, eurasian teal, greater spotted eagle and many other species.

The region usually witnesses migratory birds from across Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Mongolia, Nepal and Bhutan.

Rakesh Ahlawat, a bird watcher from Dighal village, said the migratory birds have started arriving at various birding sites in the region.



“Over 80 species of the birds have flown into Haryana from colder regions of Europe and Central Asia. At many places, less birds were spotted due to lesser rainfall in the month of August, but the number of migratory birds has been increasing with rise in winter. This time, we have seen dunlin and spotted crake, which has caused excitement among the bird watchers,” he added.

He claimed that over 100 species of migratory birds visit the wetlands of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari in the end of October and November, and stay till March.

Shiv Singh, district wildlife officer, Rohtak, said every year, they witness a large number of migratory birds at the bird sites in the region from various corners of the world.

“The process starts in the month of October and continues till February. This year, we found fewer birds at many sites, including at Dighal, due to less water in the wetland. The birds fly to Haryana due to favourable climatic conditions and availability of food. There are many species which have been flocking to the region for the past many years,” the wildlife officer added.

He further said this year, they have witnessed a drop in number of winged guests arriving at the popular sites.

Moreover, less number of people are visiting the bird sites due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is no impact of the virus on the migratory birds, but certainly on the visitors. We are accessing the data of birds visiting the sites,” Shiv Singh added.

