Bizman cheated of ₹2 lakh after placing order for masks

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:07 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 29-year-old businessman was cheated of ₹2 lakh when he placed an order for 20,000 masks through a Haryana-based company.

Vikas Bhoir from Kopar Khairane supplies masks for laboratories and healthcare workers.

He advertised his requirement for 20,000 masks on an online portal for traders and manufacturers and also posted it on the social media.

“On April 23, a man identifying himself as Nikhil Sharma from Haryana contacted Bhoir and said he works with a company called SR Enterprises that manufactures masks. After Bhoir cross-checked the details of the company and found it to be genuine, he placed an order for masks worth ₹2 lakh,” said an officer from Kopar Khairane police station.



According to his complaint, Bhoir paid ₹25,000 advance. Sharma told him on Monday that the masks have been couriered but the company will not release the consignment without full payment. Bhoir made the remaining payment and was promised delivery the same day.

The police said Sharma gave the ‘driver’s’ phone number to the complainant. The ‘driver’ claimed that he is completing formalities with the Santacruz police.

An hour later, when Bhoir called them for the delay, he found both numbers switched off. Realising he had been cheated, Bhoir filed a case against Sharma.

