BJP, AAP making people of Delhi suffer: Cong

New Delhi:

The Congress on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were making the people of Delhi suffer due to their “misgovernance and political bickering” during the Covid-19 crisis.

Referring to a notice issued by the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) to the Delhi government and the Union health ministry on former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken’s complaint, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the party had highlighted the real situation on ground before the commission.

Singhvi said, “The health atrocities are a fundamental assault on human rights and we are very happy that the NHRC has taken this up….The common man are suffering because of the political blame game, bickering and misgovernance or non-governance of the duo AAP-BJP,” he said.

In an online press conference, addressed by Singhvi and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, Singhvi hit out at the Delhi government while referring to the number of containment zones in the national capital.

Singhvi said when the number of positive cases was 3,000 plus, there were 102 containment zones and now when the number of Covid-19 cases have crossed 30,000, there are 285 containment zones. He said thousands of people were running from pillar to post in search of beds and struggling to even get a Covid-19 test done.

“Despite having the largest number of hospitals and the most advanced healthcare facilities in India, these two mismanaging musketeers have cost Delhi dear, both in precious lives and the exponential and unceasing rise of the virus. Thousands of people are running from pillar to post in search of beds and fighting tooth and nail to even get a Covid test,” he added.

The Congress claimed the Delhi government had reduced testing. “It is astonishing that instead of progressing, it is regressing as far as testing is concerned,” he said

Chaudhary said, “Neither was the AAP government able to send labourers safely, nor were they able to make health arrangements in hospitals in Delhi. Kejriwal is misleading the people of Delhi.”

AAP did not respond to requests for comment.