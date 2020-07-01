BJP accuses former Cong minister of prejudice in granting HIMUDA projects

BJP leader and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) director Sanjay Sharma has alleged irregularities in award of works by Himachal Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) building works during the previous Congress regime.

In a press conference held here on Wednesday, Sharma alleged that only two Mohali-based firms — M/S Level 9 and M/S Synergy Thrislington — were given special favours by senior Congress leader Sudhir Sharma, who at the time held the urban development portfolio. Interestingly, Synergy Thrislington is a client of Level 9, he said.

He alleged that only these two firms used to bid for building projects by HIMUDA and were awarded works of which they had no experience.

“For a HIMUDA building to be constructed using expanded polystyrene system (EPS) , Level 9 was awarded work. However, a third party moved the high court contending that the firm had no experience in building EPS structures,” he said.

Sharma alleged that the then state government mislead the high court by stating that the structure was being built with reinforced cement concrete system.

The BJP leader also alleged that the works were awarded on much exorbitant rates to the two companies while the market price was much lower.

He alleged that the rules were tweaked to grant special favours to the two companies. The government negotiated the rates with the companies after the price quoted by these two firms was higher than the government quotations, while as per the rules, these tenders should have been rejected.

“The former minister should explain if he had some interest in the two firms,” he said while demanding a vigilance probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Sharma’s supporter and president of district president of youth Indian National Trade Union Congress Shubam Sood said all the allegations against the former were baseless and they were not afraid of any probe.