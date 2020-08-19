Sections
BJP announces district presidents in Haryana

BJP announces district presidents in Haryana

Former deputy PM’s grandson Aditya Devi Lal is Sirsa BJP chief, while party retains Ajay Bansal in Rohtak, Ashok Kumar Dhand in Kaithal and Gopal Sharma in Faridabad

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The appointments were announced nearly a month after Om Prakash Dhankar took charge as the Haryana BJP president in the presence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party in-charge Anil Jain and his predecessor Subhash Barala in Rohtak on July 23. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Rohtak: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party announced 22 district presidents on Wednesday.

The BJP has retained three district presidents, namely Ajay Bansal in Rohtak, Ashok Kumar Dhand in Kaithal and Gopal Sharma in Faridabad.

The other district presidents are Vikram Kadyan in Jhajjar, Rakesh Sharma in Mahendergarh, Ajay Sharma in Panchkula, Narender Patel in Nuh, Rajesh Sapda in Yamunanagar, Raju Moor in Jind, Hukum Chand Yadav in Rewari, Satyender Parmar in Dadri, Charan Singh Tewatia in Palwal, Raj Kumar Saini in Kurukshetra, former chairman Captain Bhupender Singh in Hisar, Baldev Geroha in Fatehabad, Rajesh Batora in Ambala, Rai MLA Mohan Lal Kaushik in Sonepat, Sankar Dhupad in Bhiwani, former deputy prime minister Devi Lal’s grandson Aditya Devi Lal in Sirsa, Yogender Rana in Karnal, Archana Gupta in Panipat and Gargi Khakar in Gurugram.

BALANCING ACT



The BJP’s district president list includes two women, Archana Gupta and Gargi Khakar from Panipat and Gurugram, respectively.

The BJP’s new list is a combination of Jat and Brahmin candidates as five candidates are from the Jat community and four are Brahmins.

Rai MLA Mohan Lal Kaushik, who has been named the Sonepat district chief, had defeated Congress’s Jai Tirath Dahiya in the 2019 assembly elections.

