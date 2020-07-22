BJP appoints Shimla Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap as new Himachal Pradesh unit chief

Suresh Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as an MLA twice on the BJP ticket earlier. (HT Photo)

Shimla/New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap, the Lok Sabha MP from Shimla, as its Himachal Pradesh unit president, a statement said.

Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as an MLA twice on the party ticket earlier.

He replaces Rajeev Bindal, who resigned in May within five months of his appointment after his name had cropped up in police investigation in a corruption case involving the purchase of medical equipment, including PPE kits.

In his one-page resignation sent to JP Nadda, Bindal had said, “Fingers are being raised on the BJP after the arrest of former director, health services, (Dr Ajay Gupta) and being the president of the party, I feel that the matter should be investigated properly without any pressure and I am submitting my resignation keeping in view the high moral values.”