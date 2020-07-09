Sections
BJP asks AAP to provide relief to traders on electricity charges

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit on Thursday reiterated its demand that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government provide relief to traders in the city by waiving off fixed charges on electricity.

In a video-conference held with traders’ associations in the Capital, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta discussed the issues faced by the trading community due to the lockdown.

Gupta said all the commercial establishments were closed during the lockdown, but still the discoms had sent provisional bills to traders and also charged fixed charges.



Shri Adesh Gupta said the behaviour of the Delhi Government towards the interests of the people of Delhi had been very irresponsible even in times of crisis. The Delhi government did not take any action even on the problem of huge electricity bills given by discoms, he said.

Gupta said, “Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shouldn’t have imposed a financial burden on the people of Delhi. He should have provided maximum relief in the hour of this crisis. We demand that the government should direct discoms to remove fixed charges.”

Training his guns at the Delhi CM, Gupta said, “Before becoming Delhi CM, Kejriwal used to protest against the previous government for increased electricity bills. Today, when people need relief in electricity bills, he should do something…We demand that subsidies should be restored, fixed charges should be withdrawn and actual bills should be sent after taking meter reading and withdrawal of electricity disconnection notices.”

The AAP government did not respond to requests for a comment on the BJP’s charges.

