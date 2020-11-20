Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / BJP chief Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal

BJP chief Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal

He will reach his home district Bilaspur on November 21 and inspect the construction work of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to his home state Himachal Pradesh beginning November 21.

BJP workers are eagerly waiting for Nadda’s arrival after the party conquered the political fort of Bihar.

He will reach his home district Bilaspur on November 21 and inspect the construction work of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Chief minister Jairam Thakur will also accompany the BJP chief. On November 22, Nadda will return to Delhi after paying obeisance at Shri Naina Devi Temple.



Nadda is a three-time former legislator from Bilaspur and a two-term minister in the state. As per his tentative programme, Nadda will reach Bilaspur at around 10 am on Saturday to inspect the ongoing construction work of AIIMS.

They are likely to discuss party and state government-related issues. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will also invite JP Nadda for an event to be held on the occasion of completion of the 3-year term of the government.

Nadda will stay at his ancestral village, Vijaypur, and will return to Delhi after attending some local functions.

AIIMS is Nadda’s gift to state: Jairam

Meanwhile, chief minister Jairam Thakur said that AIIMS, Bilaspur was JP Nadda’s gift to Himachal. In his address on the launch of the Jeevan Dhara programme in Shimla, he said that Nadda had approved AIIMS for the state while being the Union health minister.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 20:41 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 20:18 IST
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 20:52 IST

latest news

SAD condemns withdrawal of Z-security cover of Majithia
Nov 20, 2020 21:14 IST
HTLS 2020: No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Kejriwal
Nov 20, 2020 21:13 IST
Cat dresses up as different fictional characters, looks super ‘purrty’
Nov 20, 2020 21:11 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Night curfew in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara from tomorrow and all the latest news
Nov 20, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.