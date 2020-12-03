BJP, Cong spar over no winter assembly session

A war of words has erupted between the opposition Congress and ruling BJP over the Himachal cabinet’s decision to cancel the winter session of the state assembly.

The cabinet in its meeting held on Tuesday had recommended against convening the winter session in the wake of recent spurt in Covid-19 cases in the state.

While Congress accused the government of running away from discussions on important issues, the BJP defended the move.

Hitting out at the Jai Ram Thakur-led administration, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the state government takes a decision in the morning and changes it by the evening amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It reflects the state government’s incompetence. It has completely failed to deal with the crisis,” he said.

He said Covid-related deaths were on a constant rise in the state while health services were in bad shape. There is complete chaos at the hospitals and people are scared of visiting the health institutions, said Rathore.

“The government has run away from facing the opposition’s questions by cancelling the winter session of the assembly as we were seeking answers for the mismanagement in dealing with the Covid situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP chief spokesperson Randhi Sharma hit back accusing the opposition party of playing politics during the pandemic. Sharma said that due to the rising virus cases, the government has imposed many restrictions in the state. Night curfew has been implemented in four districts and only 50 people are allowed in social gatherings.

“All these steps were taken to curb the virus spread. In such a situation it was not appropriate to hold the winter session of the assembly and so it was deferred. BJP supports this decision,” he said.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader PK Dhumal also hailed the government’s call terming it timely and in the larger interest of the people. He argued that saving the lives of citizens was more important than holding the session and all the parties should show cooperation. Dhumal also appealed to the people to abide by the government’s instructions on Covid safety.

Cancelling session to do no good: CPI (M)

Meanwhile, lone CPI (M) legislator Rakesh Singha has shot off a letter to the chief minister expressing displeasure over the government’s decision to cancel the session and asked to reconsider the move.

Singha said he was surprised that the government suddenly called a cabinet meeting and decided to cancel the session. “However, the government seems to be losing the battle against Covid-19 and has left the people to their fate,” he alleged.

The Theog legislator said the decision to cancel the session was beyond comprehension and would to do no good as virus cases were likely to surge in the coming months.

‘Conduct assembly meets online’

Social media chairman of Himachal Congress, Abhishek Rana, on Wednesday suggested holding of the winter session online rather than in the Vidhan Sabha complex to avoid the risk of virus spread among the legislators and other attendees. Rana clarified that in the era of technology when educational institutions and even the Supreme Court were conducting their work online through video conferencing, there should be no hitch in holding the state assembly session in a similar manner.

Forest minister flays CLP leader’s ‘political rant’

As the exchange of words continued over the winter session issue, forest minister Rakesh Pathania flayed Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri stating that though the government recognized him as the leader of opposition, it seemed that his own party MLAs didn’t consider him their leader. “If the government takes a decision and later changes it keeping in mind the public interest, no one should play cheap politics over it,” said Pathania.