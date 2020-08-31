BJP councillor writes to mayor seeking repair of Dharampura drain

Sections
The councillor said that the project to cover the seasonal drain from Transport Nagar to Dharampura has been hanging fire for a long time

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With the safety of commuters at stake, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor (ward number 57), Manju Aggarwal has written to mayor Balkar Sandhu seeking repair of the boundary wall of Dharampura drain on Monday.

The councillor said that the project to cover the seasonal drain from Transport Nagar to Dharampura has been hanging fire for a long time, but the municipal corporation (MC) has even failed to repair the boundary wall of the drain despite several complaints.

Aggarwal said that the boundary wall has completely collapsed at some points and the civic body is waiting for a mishap to take place. “The boundary wall has collapsed from different points and many accidents have also taken place in the past. The MC’s lackadaisical approach towards the project is putting many lives at risk,” he said.

Taking a dig at the tall claims made by area MLA Surinder Dawar and the mayor, Agarwal said that an announcement regarding the commencement of work to cover the nullah was made before the MC elections in 2018. Then the same announcement was made before the MP elections in 2019, but the work has not yet commenced at ground level.



Aggarwal said, “Whenever the matter is taken up with the MC officials, they claim that tenders for the project have been floated and work would be commenced after an order would be issued. If the MC is facing trouble in taking up the project then it should at least repair the boundary wall to avoid accidents.”

MLA Surinder Dawar said, “The project got delayed due to imposition of the lockdown. I have also been infected and undergoing treatment at a hospital. I will take up the matter with the authorities in a day or two. It is expected that the work would begin in a week and the project would be taken up on priority basis.”

