BJP-JJP leaders will face the brunt of supporting farm laws in Baroda bypolls: Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Sunday said the BJP-JJP leaders will have to face the brunt of farmers in the Baroda by elections amid protests against the newly-enacted agriculture legislations.

While addressing a meeting of party workers at Sonepat’s Gohana, Chautala said the residents of 54 villages in Baroda constituency will install a sign banning the entry of BJP-JJP leaders to protest against the farm laws. “These (BJP-JJP) leaders are supporting the farm legislations which were enacted to destroy the farming community. I am surprised how they will face people in Baroda. Our party is standing with the farmers and will not allow them to implement these laws in the state. The BJP-JJP leaders will have to bring police force to enter Baroda villages to seek votes,” he said.

The INLD leader said the chief minister himself does not know about Baroda and he has failed to give development projects to this constituency in the last six years. “Chief minister Khattar should resign as he failed to address the grievances of people. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought votes from Baroda constituency in the name of bringing power to the area but he did nothing for the residents during his regime,” he said.

He claimed that his party will pitch a strong candidate for the November 3 Baroda bypolls and BJP-JJP candidate’s security will be forfeited.

On former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally in Haryana, Chautala said he is misleading the farmers over these legislations and his party had tried to bring similar laws during their tenure.