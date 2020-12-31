BJP launching planned attacks on AAP leaders: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday alleged that ever since his party has extended support to the protest by farmers against the three new farm laws, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been launching “planned attacks” on AAP leaders.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

The AAP has come out in support of the thousands of farmers who are camping on Delhi’s borders, demanding repeal of the three farm laws that seek to open up agricultural trade. The party had voted against the bills in Parliament when they were enacted in September.

“Ever since Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal spoke up in support of the farmers and their rights, there have been repeated attacks on the elected representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party. These are all planned attacks. They made the police put the CM under house arrest. Then, BJP supporters and leaders attacked the residence of deputy CM and later the office of the Delhi Jal Board,” said Chadha, who is an MLA from Rajendra Nagar and vice-chairperson of the jal board.

Chadha said, “It was not just physical attacks, they are trying to exert psychological pressure on us, picking and choosing different members of the AAP to attack at will......Last night, two suspicious cars were parked outside Kalkaji MLA Atishi’s residence… It is clear that the BJP is carrying out pointed attacks on us.”

Atishi on Thursday tweeted that a “BJP leader and his aides” were trying to intimidate her and family. She said that she had sought an appointment with Delhi police commissioner on Wednesday but he did not meet her. “ …I hope he will act soon on this intimidation of me and my family,” she tweeted.

Reacting to Atishi’s allegations, Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal said, “They were advised to meet the respective joint commissioners. Commissioner of police, Delhi, is responsible for law and order of the whole of Delhi. He is at present engaged in the law and order arrangements for the farmers’ agitation and New Year’s eve.”

“The law and order situation in Delhi is very sound and well under control. The concerned can seek an appointment with concerned joint commissioner and deputy commissioner of police, who have been directed to look into their grievances,” Mittal said in a statement.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “These are baseless allegations. They are trying to divert attention from their failures. The AAP government in Delhi owes Rs 13,000 crore to the BJP-ruled municipal corporations. They have not paid the money and thousands of municipal employees are suffering. They are not getting salaries on time.”