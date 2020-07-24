BJP leader among 10 booked for embezzlement of Batala MC funds, 5 held

Sections
Taking action in case of embezzlement of funds of the Batala municipal council, which has now been dissolved, the vigilance bureau has booked 10 persons including former civic...

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Taking action in case of embezzlement of funds of the Batala municipal council, which has now been dissolved, the vigilance bureau has booked 10 persons including former civic body president and BJP leader Naresh Mahajan. Of the 10 booked, five were arrested on Friday.

On complaint of ex-vice-president of the former civic body, Harinderpal Singh Kalsi, an FIR was registered on Thursday under Sections 409 and 120-B of the IPC, and Sections 7 and 13(1) (A) (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at the VB Amritsar range police station.

Besides Mahajan who was district Gurdaspur president, the then chief sanitary inspector, sanitary inspector, accountant, superintendent, stenographer, and sub-fire officer are also named in the case.

VB (Amritsar) SSP Parampal Singh said, director local bodies department, Punjab, Chandigarh had constituted an enquiry committee to look into misappropriation of funds. “This committee held the accused persons guilty of embezzlement of funds, misuse of funds for lifting of garbage, sweeping, misuse of funds collected from regularisation of illegal colonies, scam in recruitment of contractual labourers, misuse of funds with regard to hiring of Innova SUV on rent, providing undue benefit to two firms,” he said.



“A case has been registered against the aforesaid persons and investigation is underway. Five accused have been arrested so far. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused,” the SSP said, adding, “VB (Gurdaspur) DSP Prem Kumar is the investigation officer.”

Names of the arrested persons have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, the VB sleuths have also arrested Jaswinderpal XEN PSPCL, Ranjit Sagar Dam, Shahpur Kandi Dam, Pathankot, amid allegations that he amassed property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

