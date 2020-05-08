BJP leader demands health cover for Ludhiana MC’s contractual sanitation staff

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Praveen Bansal said the government must regularise the contractual sanitation staff.

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Praveen Bansal has demanded that the state government provide health insurance to all contractual sanitation staff working with the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) during the Covid-19 crisis.

“The government should regularise and provide adequate protective gear, including masks and gloves, to the contractual sanitation staff who are given extra work by the permanent staff,” Bansal said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Parminder Mehta criticised the civic body for not providing protective gear to the sewermen. “I have written a letter to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra regarding this,” Mehta said.

On her part, MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar said gloves, masks and sanitisers were regularly being provided to all staff.