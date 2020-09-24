BJP leader Kapil Mishra claims threat to life

Sections
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday filed a police complaint, alleging a “hate campaign” against him, and raised concerns over the security of his family members.

Mishra filed the complaint with the Delhi Police’s special cell unit, which is probing the conspiracy behind the north-east Delhi riots.

Delhi police spokesperson, deputy commissioner of police Eish Singhal confirmed that they had received a complaint at the special cell. “It will be enquired into,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, Mishra said on Twitter that there was a hate campaign against him through fake news and that his family’s life was in danger.



On February 23, before communal riots broke out in north-east Delhi, Mishra had visited the Jafrabad metro station and delivered a speech, giving a three-day ultimatum to police to remove the anti-CAA protesters present at the spot.

Critics of the probe into the riots have often pointed out while the police targeted anti-CAA and anti-government voices, it did not take any action against people such as Mishra, who belonged to the ruling party, even though there was video footage of them allegedly “giving inflammatory speeches.”

Mishra said on Thursday,” “What I said is in video and everyone has seen that video. All legal experts have said in one voice that there is nothing wrong in what I said that day. Some forces who want to divert the attention from the truth are trying to fabricate false complaints against Delhi Police and me. Truth of Delhi riots is out, how long they have planned, their funding and why they especially chose the days of (Donald) Trump’s visit...everything is exposed already.”

