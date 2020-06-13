BJP leader’s son among two held with drugs in Ambala
Police said the accused will be produced in court on Sunday.
The special task force (STF) on Saturday arrested the son of a local BJP leader and an Uttar Pradesh resident with 60 grams of heroin.
An official from Parao police station said the STF seized 60gm heroin and a Honda City car from the accused, identified as Amit of Sector 7 in Ambala city and Kalknath of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. They were coming from Delhi to supply the drugs in the city, police said.
STF (Ambala range) in-charge DSP Kulbhushan said the accused will be presented before a court on Sunday to seek police remand.
As per sources, Amit is the son of a senior BJP leader of Ambala and he had also been arrested by the Punjab Police with heroin last year.