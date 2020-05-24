BJP leader who jumped off balcony expelled for six years

Sections
Updated: May 24, 2020 15:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its Karnal leader Chander Prakash Kathuria from the primary membership of the party for six years.

The action comes two days after a video, purportedly shot after he jumped off the second floor of a building in Chandigarh’s Sector 63, surfaced on the social media. Though the exact reason behind the step could not ascertained, it is learnt that the leader, 51, was reportedly visiting a woman in the apartment for some official work when another person whom he did not want to meet turned up there. In a bid to avoid running into the person, Kathuria reportedly tried to descend from the balcony with the help of a cloth, and fell down after losing grip. He has been admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, with a fractured leg.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the leader’s expulsion from party was not mentioned in the letter issued by state BJP president Subhash Barala.

Jagmohan Anand, BJP’s Karnal district president, said, “Yes he has been expelled from the party for six years on the basis of a video, which raised questions on his character.”



Kathuria, 51, former chairman of Sugerfed, was special invitee of the state executive committee of the BJP.

He hails from Karnal and had unsuccessfully fought the 2009 assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the constituency. He had also sought a BJP ticket for Karnal during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Kathuria could not be contacted for his reaction over the expulsion as he did not respond the phone calls and text messages.

