BJP misleading people on MCD funds crunch: AAP

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading people on the issue of financial crunch.

The BJP denied the allegation as “baseless”.

“The BJP is misleading people on the fund crunch issue. The top brass of the BJP has lost all hope on the MCDs. Despite a request by the north MCD mayor, the Centre has not provided any help to the MCDs. It had asked for Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre but they have not provided any money. The BJP has no moral right to stay in power in the MCDs because not only the people of Delhi but also their own party leaders do not believe them,” said Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s in charge of municipal affairs.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor rejected Pathak’s claims as baseless. “These are baseless allegations. It seems like Durgesh Pathak derives pleasure in raising every day the issue of non-payment of salaries to municipal employees in Delhi because had they been even a little serious towards employees’ hardship, they would have urged their chief minister to at least release current financial year’s funds to the MCDs.”

On Monday, the AAP and BJP councillors had scuffled during a meeting of the EDMC House when the former raised the issue of an alleged Rs 2500 crore scam in north MCD.

The BJP had been claiming that the Delhi government owes Rs13,000 crore to the MCDs but the government has maintained that it has no pending payments.

