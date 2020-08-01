Sections
Home / Cities / BJP MLA Bhayana sends Rs 1 crore defamation notice to Hisar AAP leader

BJP MLA Bhayana sends Rs 1 crore defamation notice to Hisar AAP leader

BJP legislator Vinod Bhayana from Hisar’s Hansi constituency on Friday sent a defamation notice of Rs 1 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manoj Rathi for levelling...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

BJP legislator Vinod Bhayana from Hisar’s Hansi constituency on Friday sent a defamation notice of Rs 1 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manoj Rathi for levelling corruption allegations on him.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Rathi, who fought the 2019 assembly election against Bhayana, said he had received a defamation notice of Rs 1 crore from Hansi MLA’s lawyer Surender Rajpal for raising corruption issues against him.

“The legal notice served to me by MLA’s lawyer demanded an apology and Rs 1 crore. I am reiterating my allegations that Bhayana is involved in corrupt practices and he has encroached upon government land. I have sufficient evidences against Bhayana to prove him guilty,” Rathi said.

However, Bhayana’s lawyer Surender Rajpal said the MLA had served a defamation notice on Rathi as he had used indecent language against him on a YouTube channel while accusing him of indulging in corruption.



“The language used by the AAP leader cannot be tolerated at any cost,” the lawyer added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

81st martyrdom day: Punjab to coordinate with Centre to bring Udham Singh’s belongings back: Singla
Aug 01, 2020 02:21 IST
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news to protect independent journalism
Aug 01, 2020 02:26 IST
ITI instructors upgrade skills to impart virtual practical lessons
Aug 01, 2020 02:17 IST
Covid-19: Punjab adds 10,451 cases in July, positivity rate up
Aug 01, 2020 02:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.