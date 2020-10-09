Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / BJP MLA’s relative gunned down in Ghaziabad early in morning

BJP MLA’s relative gunned down in Ghaziabad early in morning

Police said the possibility of personal enmity as the reason for the murder cannot be ruled out; the family has made a complaint against unidentified persons

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:09 IST

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Hindustan Times Ghaziabad

Police have begun investigating the murder of Naresh Tyagi on Friday morning. (Sourced)

Two unidentified assailants shot dead a 60-year-old government contractor in Ghaziabad’s Lohiya Nagar area on Friday. Naresh Tyagi, who was lawmaker Ajitpal Tyagi’s uncle, was on his way to a park for a morning walk when he was fired upon. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“The victim was going towards the park near to his house early morning. Two unidentified men arrived on a scooty and fired at him. He is stated to be a contractor and we have formed teams to investigate the case,” said police superintendent Kalanidhi Naithani.

Police said the possibility of personal enmity as the reason for the murder cannot be ruled out. “The family has not said anything about any personal enmity and have also given a complaint against unidentified persons. A nearby CCTV showed two men on scooty but their faces are not clear,” said an investigator.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Oct 09, 2020 12:59 IST
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
Oct 09, 2020 13:03 IST
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Oct 09, 2020 12:50 IST

latest news

Ramlila tradition to pause due to Covid-19? Actors, organisers in despair
Oct 09, 2020 13:02 IST
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
Oct 09, 2020 13:03 IST
Akshay Oberoi: Good roles came to me via OTT, not films
Oct 09, 2020 13:01 IST
Woman creates beautiful art using PowerPoint, shares pic to show how
Oct 09, 2020 13:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.