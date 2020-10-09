BJP MLA’s relative gunned down in Ghaziabad early in morning

Two unidentified assailants shot dead a 60-year-old government contractor in Ghaziabad’s Lohiya Nagar area on Friday. Naresh Tyagi, who was lawmaker Ajitpal Tyagi’s uncle, was on his way to a park for a morning walk when he was fired upon. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“The victim was going towards the park near to his house early morning. Two unidentified men arrived on a scooty and fired at him. He is stated to be a contractor and we have formed teams to investigate the case,” said police superintendent Kalanidhi Naithani.

Police said the possibility of personal enmity as the reason for the murder cannot be ruled out. “The family has not said anything about any personal enmity and have also given a complaint against unidentified persons. A nearby CCTV showed two men on scooty but their faces are not clear,” said an investigator.