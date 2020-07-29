Sections
BJP playing game to strengthen base in Punjab: Brahmpura

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

AMRITSAR Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Taksali) president Ranjit Singh Brahmpura on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was playing a game to strengthen its base in Punjab with the help of splinter Akali group floated by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, and the Badal family.

After inaugurating his party’s office in Amritsar, Brahmpura said, “The BJP wants to make itself powerful in Punjab. It is playing a game. It has ties with the Badal family as well as the Dhindsa group. The BJP is the boss of the Badals and Dhindsas. I am sure, in the coming days, the BJP will play a role in forging an alliance between the Dhindsa group and the Badals.”

Brahmpura said his party will fight the upcoming Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections and the assembly polls in 2022. “We have already appealed to the Centre to conduct the SGPC elections as early as possible so that the religious body of the Sikhs can be liberated from the clutches of the Badal family.”

Brahmpura said his party also rejects the three agriculture-related ordinances, which are not only anti-farmer, but also anti-Punjab and Haryana. “SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur have betrayed the farmers of Punjab by endorsing the three ordinances,” he said.



Brahmpura, who was accompanied by All-India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) patron Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, said a membership drive of his party has also been started.

