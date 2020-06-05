Sections
BJP ready for J&K assembly polls: Party’s national vice-president

Says pandemic has delayed the electoral process and if situation normalises, the elections would be held this year itself after delimitation

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

BJP vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna and party leaders addressing the media in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna said polls will be conducted as soon as delimitation process is done.

“The pandemic has delayed the electoral process. If the situation normalises in sometime, we may have the election in 2020 itself,” said Khanna while addressing a press conference in Ludhiana to list out the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government that has completed one year in office.

He added that the second term of the Modi government has witnessed “historical events” and “it was due to Modi’s strong leadership that the country managed to tackle the pandemic situation”.

CONDEMNS CAPT AMARINDER SINGH



The BJP vice-president also hit out at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, stating that the government had burdened the residents of the state with hefty fines. He praised the local cloth manufacturing industries for becoming the wheel of change and helping the government in the battle against the pandemic.



He said that once the country has sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and face masks, the government would encourage its export.

HITS OUT AT RAJIV BAJAJ

The BJP leader also lashed out at industrialist Rajiv Bajaj who had criticised the nationwide lockdown.

“He is not an expert on the pandemic. An opinion of single individual holds no value. We have to look after the well-being of the entire country. Besides, the lockdown was extended with some major relaxations,” said Khanna.

