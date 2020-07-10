Sections
Home / Cities / BJP reduced PMC’s GST share when in power in state, alleges MVA

BJP reduced PMC’s GST share when in power in state, alleges MVA

PUNE As the state government has increased the Goods and Service Tax (GST) share of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to Rs 153 crore per month in this financial year, political...

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:34 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE As the state government has increased the Goods and Service Tax (GST) share of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to Rs 153 crore per month in this financial year, political leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have started the ‘blame-game’ over the difference in the share amount.

PMC’s per month GST share was Rs142 crore in the financial year 2019-20.

The state government has given Rs11 crore growth per month, which means PMC will get Rs132 crore additional amount per annum, according to officials.

The leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi allege that despite the BJP being in power in the PMC the state government has increased the share for the civic body. On the contrary when BJP was ruling in the Centre, state and municipal corporation, instead of giving a hike in GST share the government had reduced it.



Chetan Tupe , city unit president and MLA , Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP), said, “Despite additional financial burden due to Covid-19 pandemic the sate government has given the due amount to the civic body even when BJP is in power in the PMC. The present state government does not want to involve politics with the development works in Pune.”

“On the contrary when BJP was in power in the state the GST share for PMC was less, as they should be four to eight per cent hike every year,” said Tupe.

“Now as the BJP is in power in the Centre it is biased while distributing funds to Maharashtra and Delhi,” said Tupe.

Hemant Rasne, BJP leader and standing committee chairman, said, “It is true that the state government has released the GST dues for April, May, June and July. It has given a hike as compared to previous year, but when we were in power in the municipal corporation and state we were following up with the issue.”

When asked why the previous government did not give a hike in the GST share, Rasne said that it is mandatory to give a hike of four to eight per cent every year, but refused to elaborate the issue.

While abolishing the Local Body Tax (LBT), the state government had decided to give share from GST to every municipal corporation. As per that amendment, all the municipal corporations get GST share from the state government every month.

GST share from state government to PMC

Year/ Rs in crore per month

2018-19/ 145

2019-20 /142

2020-21/153

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PGIMER Covid centre witnesses 80% recoveries in 100 days
Jul 11, 2020 01:00 IST
Reply to PIL seeking to disclose identities of Covid-19 patients: HC to State
Jul 11, 2020 00:53 IST
Two die in accidents in Thane
Jul 11, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Police blocked 1,816 objectionable posts related to Covid-19 on social media: State to HC
Jul 11, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.