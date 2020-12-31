BJP runs campaign to demand dues from Delhi government, AAP calls it drama

New Delhi: Office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit, party MLAs and municipal councillors on Thursday orgainsed a public awareness campaign (Jan Jagran Abhiyan) at 10 prominent places across the city accusing the Delhi government of “deliberately” crippling the municipalities by not paying dues of Rs 13,000 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, rejected the campaign as a drama by the BJP to divert the attention from the failures of MCDs.

They BJP workers held protests, pasted posters and flew banners at flyovers and roads at ITO, Raja Garden, Dhaula Kuan, ISBT Kashmere Gate, near AIIMS flyover, Khanpur, Vasant Kunj, Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar and Laxmi Nagar among other places.

Leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, along with party MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, OP Sharma, Anil Bajpai, Abhay Verma led protests in their constituencies.

Jai Prakash, mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who participated in the campaign at ISBT, said the Delhi government was “wilfully not releasing” the dues of Rs 13000 crores to make civic bodies “financially crippled”.

“They (government) are doing it so that corporations can neither do any development work nor can pay salaries to their employees on time. It (the dues) is our constitutional right and we will take it. We will continue the fight till the Delhi government releases it,” Prakash said.

The mayor added that the Aam Aadmi Party was “playing politics” by not releasing the funds so that they could take advantage in the 2022 municipal elections.

Delhi BJP spokesperson, Naveen Kumar said on January 3, about 300,000 workers from 13,750 booths along with RWA members, and BJP leaders would join the campaign.

In a statement, the AAP said that due to the rampant corruption in the BJP-ruled MCDs for the past 15 years, they have no other way to hide their failures than spreading a lie regarding the AAP government.

“The claim that AAP government owes an imaginary sum -- Rs 13,000 crore -- to MCDs is a mere drama by the BJP. The BJP leaders are trying to distract the attention of people from the issue of non-payment of salaries to MCD employees. These claims are completely orchestrated and to defame the Aam Aadmi Party government. In court orders of November 5 and December 16, it was never noted that the Kejriwal government owes any money to the BJP-ruled MCDs. More importantly, the standing counsel of the BJP-ruled MCDs also never mentioned such pending funds during the hearing in the court,” the statement said.

The AAP added that as elections to the municipal bodies are nearer, the BJP is enacting a drama of Rs 13000 crore dues to divert the attention of the people of Delhi from its failures.

“Today, teachers, doctors, nurses, safari karamcharis, etc. working under the municipal corporation are protesting, agitating and even going on hunger strike to get their salary. The MCD is involved in a corruption case of Rs 2,500 crores, which is the biggest scam in the history of Delhi. In PM (Narendra) Modi’s own survey, it was noted that the BJP has transformed Delhi into the dirtiest cities of India,” the AAP said in its statement.