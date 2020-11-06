BJP’s Keshav Gholve is new deputy mayor of PCMC

PUNE Keshav Gholve, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate, was elected unopposed as deputy mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on Friday.

The post was vacant after deputy mayor, Tushar Hinge had resigned from the post on October 14.

Gholve who is the corporator from ward no 10 had filed papers for the post of deputy mayor on Monday (November 2).

The election was held at the Yashwantrao Chavan hall under the supervision of Kunal Khemnar, additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Nikita Kadam who had also filed papers for the post of deputy mayor took her name back at the last moment to make inroads for Gholve.

“The BJP has a majority in PCMC. Our senior leaders had requested the other candidate to take her name back and a discussion was also held with the leader of the opposition. They respected our request and I was elected unopposed,” said Gholve.

After discussion with opposition leader Raju Misal, Namdev Dhake, PCMC house leader and Mahesh Landge, BJP MLA requested Kadam to take her name back.

BJP did not want to conduct an election procedure as most of the officials are busy on Covid-19 duty.

“My focus will be on regularisation of drinking water supply in areas which are facing problems and issues regarding the environment. We also want to develop a model which will create employment opportunities for the people,” said Gholve.