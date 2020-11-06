Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / BJP’s Keshav Gholve is new deputy mayor of PCMC

BJP’s Keshav Gholve is new deputy mayor of PCMC

PUNE Keshav Gholve, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate, was elected unopposed as deputy mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on Friday.The post was vacant...

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:58 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

PUNE Keshav Gholve, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate, was elected unopposed as deputy mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on Friday.

The post was vacant after deputy mayor, Tushar Hinge had resigned from the post on October 14.

Gholve who is the corporator from ward no 10 had filed papers for the post of deputy mayor on Monday (November 2).

The election was held at the Yashwantrao Chavan hall under the supervision of Kunal Khemnar, additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Nikita Kadam who had also filed papers for the post of deputy mayor took her name back at the last moment to make inroads for Gholve.

“The BJP has a majority in PCMC. Our senior leaders had requested the other candidate to take her name back and a discussion was also held with the leader of the opposition. They respected our request and I was elected unopposed,” said Gholve.

After discussion with opposition leader Raju Misal, Namdev Dhake, PCMC house leader and Mahesh Landge, BJP MLA requested Kadam to take her name back.

BJP did not want to conduct an election procedure as most of the officials are busy on Covid-19 duty.

“My focus will be on regularisation of drinking water supply in areas which are facing problems and issues regarding the environment. We also want to develop a model which will create employment opportunities for the people,” said Gholve.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
Nov 06, 2020 22:02 IST
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
Nov 06, 2020 22:15 IST

latest news

Ban on green crackers leaves traders gasping for air even as Delhi chokes
Nov 06, 2020 22:15 IST
Ban by states cripple nerve-centre of firecracker industry in TN
Nov 06, 2020 22:14 IST
No leads in Pashankar missing case
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
Pune district reports 642 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.