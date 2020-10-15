BJP’s tractor rally shown black flags again, this time in Yamunanagar

The tractor rally was led by Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and former state minister Karan Dev Kamboj in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The farmers associated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) showed black flags to Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and former state minister Karan Dev Kamboj, who were leading a tractor rally in the villages of Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri, on Thursday.

This is the second such incident in the area, as the BKU farmers had earlier reacted in a similar manner when the BJP had carried out a tractor rally in Ambala’s Naraingarh, which was also attended by MP Kataria and his counterpart from Kurukshetra Naib Singh Saini.

The farmers raised anti-government slogans and waved black flags at the BJP rally in a peaceful manner when it reached Manakpur village in Jagadhri area earlier in the day. Unlike in Ambala, the farmers here were standing away from the road and were barricaded by the police, to avoid any clash or blockade.

BKU’s Yamunanagar unit president said, “BJP is taking out tractor rallies to push that the Centre’s agrarian laws are in favour of the farmers. But there are only a few tractors of farmers in the rally and mostly are from the mining zone. We won’t bow to them and won’t allow them to enter our villages like they didn’t allow the farmers to conduct a rally in Pipli.”

Meanwhile, minister Kanwar Pal, MP Kataria and several other senior party leaders addressed a huge crowd at Military Ground in Jagadhri, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the three farm laws, after culminating the rally.

“These laws will double the farmers’ income by 2022. There are rumours that the land will be sold to corporate, there will be no MSP, no mandi – all these are lies and everything will remain as it is. CM Manohar Lal has taken daring steps to improve the facilities in mandis,” minister Pal said in his address.