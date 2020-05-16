Sections
Home / Cities / BJP seeks CBI probe into illicit liquor sale in Punjab

BJP seeks CBI probe into illicit liquor sale in Punjab

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to resign “if he is unable to govern the state”

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:04 IST

By Hindustan Times, Jalandhar, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged illicit sale of liquor in the state and asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to resign “if he is unable to govern the state”.

In a statement, Sharma also alleged that the state government is threatening to cancel the licences of liquor contractors after they refused to accept the new excise policy framed by the Punjab government. “It clearly shows that the government has miserably failed in governing the state and is working under the pressure of the mafia.”

Former MLA from Pathankot, Sharma demanded a thorough probe into the alleged illegal sale of liquor from various factories in the state during the lockdown. “CCTV footage should be procured to check how many trucks of liquor came out of their premises during the lockdown period.”

He also asked Amarinder to make his stand clear over the allegations against Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh. “The CM should either give a clean chit to the chief secretary or take strict action against him.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vashi APMC markets to open in phases from Monday
May 16, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Chandigarh Our Take: Opening schools in times of a raging pandemic
May 16, 2020 22:22 IST
To stay or not: Patients seeking treatment in AIIMS unsure of what to do
May 16, 2020 22:19 IST
Unidentified men booked for kidnapping, assaulting Dhanas man
May 16, 2020 22:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.