BJP seeks CBI probe into illicit liquor sale in Punjab

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged illicit sale of liquor in the state and asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to resign “if he is unable to govern the state”.

In a statement, Sharma also alleged that the state government is threatening to cancel the licences of liquor contractors after they refused to accept the new excise policy framed by the Punjab government. “It clearly shows that the government has miserably failed in governing the state and is working under the pressure of the mafia.”

Former MLA from Pathankot, Sharma demanded a thorough probe into the alleged illegal sale of liquor from various factories in the state during the lockdown. “CCTV footage should be procured to check how many trucks of liquor came out of their premises during the lockdown period.”

He also asked Amarinder to make his stand clear over the allegations against Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh. “The CM should either give a clean chit to the chief secretary or take strict action against him.”