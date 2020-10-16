BJP tractor rally fallout: Six arrested for blocking highway

A day after 14 persons were booked for blocking the NH 344 also known as Ambala-Roorkee national highway, during BJP’s tractor rally in Ambala’s Naraingarh, the police have arrested six persons who were named in the FIR.

The arrested persons were identified as Gurdev, Manjit, Dhanraj Singh, Dapinder, Dharamvir Singh alias Sonu and Prince, police said.

Complainant Rishi Pal had told the police that 14 persons including Ambala BKU chief Malkit Singh and 300 others (most of them yet to be identified) had blocked his way to Ambala and threatened to kill him.

Station in-charge of Naraingarh police station, Inspector Gurnail Singh said, “The accused were presented before a court on Friday and sent to one-day police remand.”