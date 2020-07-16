BJYM leader, accomplice held with illegal weapons

Sections
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An office bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), and his accomplice were arrested for illegal possession of weapons on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Dhingan, the BJYM leader, and Akhilesh Kumar. Both were wanted in a case of kidnapping, assault and robbery and were on the run since July 1. They had kidnapped a travel company owner, stripped him naked and robbed him of Rs 5.3 lakh after brutally assaulting him. The victim said they had even made an objectionable video of him and later dumped him near the vegetable market.

Dhingan was arrested from Malerkotla road following a tip-off. He was trying to flee the city in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno Car.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljit Singh said a 32-bore pistol and four bullets were recovered from the car. Following this, a case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at Dehlon police station.



After his arrest, police arrested his accomplice Akhilesh Kumar of Begoana village. Kumar tried to flee on seeing the cops but was nabbed. Police recovered a rifle and bullets from his possession too.

