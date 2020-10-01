Sections
BKU farmers show black flags to Kurukshetra MP Saini, former minister Kamboj

The leaders were on their way to attend a public event in a village in Yamunanagar’s Radaur segment.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 22:17 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Thursday showed black flags to Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini and former Haryana minister Karan Dev Kamboj in Yamunanagar.

BKU district president Sanju Gudiyana said the farmers staged a protest against both the leaders in Uncha Chandana and Bakana villages of Radaur. “The farmers and villagers showed their anger by displaying black flags and obstructing their cavalcade,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police Randhir Singh said the farmers were agitating at a corner when the MP was crossing and he halted for five to ten minutes to talk to them.

MP Saini was not available for comment. However, his personal assistant Ravi said the MP had stopped to talk to the agitating farmers at his will. “We were heading for an event in Bakana village to address some farmers on the agriculture laws and met the protesters on our way. The MP asked the farmers to leave the road and join the event to clear out their misconceptions on the laws,” Ravi said.

