BKU leader Charuni, others booked for attempt to murder, rioting in Ambala

A day after several farmers and activists from Haryana began their march towards Delhi from Ambala, police on Thursday booked Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state president Gurnam Singh Charuni and others under charges of attempt to murder, rioting and violating Covid-19 norms.

The case was registered under Sections 147, 149, 186, 269, 270, 279, 307 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Parao police station in Ambala.

The complainant police officer Pardeep Kumar from Mohra police post said, “Police had erected barricades near Pharoli village to stop the farmers and we were performing our duties. Senior police officials had tried to convince them to go back but Gurnam Singh Charuni, Amarjeet, Jai Singh and his son, Rakesh, Navdeep and their companions obstructed government duties. They tried to run-over the police personnel with their high-speed tractor-trollies as we saved our lives.”

“Charuni and others have also broken the government protocols regarding Covid-19. They encouraged the spread of infection by not wearing masks,” he said.