Home / Cities / BKU postpones Ambala mahapanchayat until December 10

BKU postpones Ambala mahapanchayat until December 10

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:17 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal,

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Monday announced to postpone its mahapanchayat that was scheduled to take place in Ambala’s Mohra grain market on October 29 against the murder charges slapped on farmers.

The decision came after union’s Haryana president Gurnam Singh Charuni and his associates met Ambala Range IG Y Puran Kumar and Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kalia.

He said that police officials invited them for talks before the rally and sought some more time to investigate the matter.

“They’ve told us that two different samples have been sent to Sonepat’s Khanpur and Karnal’s Madhuban and till October 29, reports can’t arrive. They said that the rally date is closer and till then, the investigation can’t conclude,” he added.



“They’ve asked for one month for the process and have assured us that till the reports arrive, there will be no arrests in the case. We’ve given them more than a month and decided to organise the same mahapanchayat on December 10 at the same place,” Charuni said.

IG Kumar said the cause of death of the farmer was their main concern and the investigation can’t conclude without the reports. “So, we have assured the farmers that no arrests will be made till then,” he added.

This was the second round of meeting with the IG on the matter.

Earlier, Charuni had met him with senior union leaders at the SP office on October 15, a day after an FIR amounting to murder was registered at Naraingarh police station against seven farmers, including BKU’s Ambala chief Malkit Singh.

A 72-year-old farmer, Bharat Singh, of Shahzadpur area had died during BJP’s tractor rally led by Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria in Ambala’s Naraingarh.

The case was lodged by the farmer’s son, Bhupinder Singh, who had also accused the men of hampering their way to a hospital, due to which they reached late and his father couldn’t be saved.

