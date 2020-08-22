Sections
Home / Cities / BKU rally in K’shetra on Sept 10 to protest Centre’s farm ordinances

BKU rally in K’shetra on Sept 10 to protest Centre’s farm ordinances

BKU’s Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that farmers associated with 17 farmer organisations in the state have already decided to participate in the rally.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

While the Centre says that the three ordinances will create an environment where farmers and traders have free choice of sale and purchase, farmers allege that with these ordinances, the government is planning to discontinue the MSP regime. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders have decided to hold a state-level maharally at Kurukshetra on September 10 to register their protest against the three central ordinances that allow private players to purchase agriculture produce.

The decision was taken unanimously at a state-level meeting held in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

BKU’s Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that farmers associated with 17 farmer organisations in the state have decided to participate in the rally.

During the meeting, Chaduni urged farmers to launch awareness campaigns to encourage more farmers to take part in the movement.



“We need support from every village, block and district to pressure the government into withdrawing the ordinances,” he said.

KNOW THE ORDINANCES

The Central government had brought the ‘The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, in June this year. While the government terms that the ordinances will create an environment where farmers and traders have free choice of sale and purchase, farmers allege that with these ordinances, the government was planning to discontinue the MSP regime.

