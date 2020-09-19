Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / BKU to block highways in Haryana against farm bills today

BKU to block highways in Haryana against farm bills today

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni says highways will be blocked from 12pm to 3pm in all districts, claims 17 farmer organisations supporting the agitation

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:25 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

The road blockade call comes almost a week after agitating farmers were lathicharged by cops in Kurukshetra’s Pipli. (HT FILE)

Intensifying their agitation against the three agricultural legislations passed in the Lok Sabha, farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and other associations have announced to block the state and national highways in Haryana for three hours on Sunday.

The road blockade call comes almost a week after agitating farmers were lathicharged by cops in Kurukshetra’s Pipli. According to information, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni had been going from district to district over the last two days to garner farmers’ support.

According to Charuni, a total of 17 farmer organisations in the state are supporting Sunday’s protest and the farmers “are united despite the government’s efforts to divide them”.

He said they will block the state and national highways from 12pm to 3pm and in each district, one or two spots will be picked, depending on the strength of the farmers. As per information, Charuni will lead the agitation from Yamunanagar, where farmers will block the Yamunanagar-Panchkula highway at Milk Majra toll plaza.



Stating that political parties will be allowed to lend support, BKU (Charuni) state secretary Harpal Sudhal said, “Any political party can support the farmers’ protest but they will not be allowed to politicise it.”

Meanwhile, a few political parties, including the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), have extended their support to the BKU. As per party insiders, INLD senior leader Abhay Chautala has issued instructions to all district level office-bearers to support the protest in their respective districts. The party has even cancelled all its meetings scheduled for Sunday in Baroda constituency.

Meanwhile, the district administrations have also beefed up their security arrangements. Heavy police force will be deployed in the northern parts of the state, including Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Kaithal and Karnal, besides parts of Hisar and Sonepat where BKU (Charuni) is said to have a sizeable influence. Arrangements have also been made to divert traffic from the highway at the time of the protest, officials said.

Meanwhile, farmers and commission agents continued protests at the district headquarters across the state on the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Sep 19, 2020 21:09 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 19:00 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

Damaged supply line: Ludhiana’s Wards 29, 31 go without water for a week
Sep 19, 2020 21:09 IST
No decision on selling only ‘Made in India’ products in military canteens
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
Arms smuggling gang busted in Patna; 3 held, 8 pistols seized
Sep 19, 2020 21:06 IST
Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.