BKU to intensify stir in Haryana after October 29 if FIR against activists is not withdrawn

The farmers are agitated over the registration of an FIR against seven BKU activists, who have been accused of the murder of an elderly farmer who participated in the BJP’s tractor rally to support the farm laws and died in Naraingarh of Ambala district on October 15.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) on Saturday decided to intensify the protests against the farm laws after October 29 if the FIR against its activists is not withdrawn.

The BKU leaders also demanded withdrawal of FIRs under various sections of the IPC against around 300 farmers, including its state president Gurnam Singh Charuni, for clash with the police during a protest at Pipli in Kurukshetra district on September 10.

While addressing a gathering of farmers, BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni said they have decided to call a state-level mahapanchayat on October 29 at Mohra grain market of Ambala district and protests will be launched in the state if the government fails to withdraw the FIRs against the activists.



He said the farmers have also decided to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dussehra i.e October 25 to register their protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Union government.

He said they will also block the national and state highways at several places on November 5.

“The farmers will block NH 44 (Delhi-Chandigarh) in Karnal, Hisar-Chandigarh highway will be blocked at Kaithal, NH 52 will be blocked at Surewala Chowk in Hisar, Sirsa-Dabwali highway at Sirsa,” Charuni said.

