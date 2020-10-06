Blame game erupts after Jind varsity dean’s suspension

The dean of academic at Jind’s Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Sandeep Berwal, was suspended on Monday after he accused the varsity’s vice-chancellor RB Solanki and registrar Rajesh Punia of mounting pressure on the selection committee to recruit 11 assistant and three associate professors of physical education by ‘violating norms and regulations’.

Berwal has been sitting on a dharna on the university campus since Sunday night.

“The candidates aspiring to be assistant professors had appeared for their interviews, followed by those who had applied for the posts of associate professors. Vice-chancellor Solanki was chairing the interview, along with three external experts. As a dean academic, I was also a part of the selection committee. When the registrar and vice-chancellor asked me to sign on the final list of the candidates, I refused to do so because they selected the candidates by ignoring the norms,” Berwal said.

“The committee ignored a candidate who appeared from Jammu and Kashmir for the post of an assistant professor and another candidate who has been teaching at a varsity in Sonepat for the post of associate professor. When I asked them to show the documents of selected candidates, the duo refused to do so. Registrar Punia asked me to sign on the final list and told me not to interfere as the selection process was being done by the subject experts,” he added.

Berwal further alleged that a varsity employee also abused him and tried to beat him up.

Reacting to Berwal’s allegations, registrar Rajesh Punia said the selections were made in a transparent manner and Berwal had raised questions after one of his “friends” did not make it to the final list.

“He himself had signed on every page of the list ,except the final list. He told the selection committee that he would only sign on the final list if they recruit his friend for the post of associate professor. Berwal was suspended after he called his people and relatives, who tried to intervene in our work. An inquiry committee has been formed which will look into the conduct of Berwal,” he added.

He said all the selected candidates have joined their services from Monday.

Congress’ Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli also reached the varsity and demanded a fair inquiry into the selection process from a sitting judge of the high court.