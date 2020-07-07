Sections
Home / Cities / Blamed for wife’s death, Ludhiana man, elderly mother end life; 15 persons booked

Blamed for wife’s death, Ludhiana man, elderly mother end life; 15 persons booked

Man leaves suicide note, accusing 15 members of his in-laws’ family of assaulting him and his mother for not getting his wife treated appropriately.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Duo’s decomposing bodies were found at their rented accommodation in Satguru Nagar, Ludhiana, on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Upset due to the blame for his wife’s death, a 35-year-old man and his elderly mother ended their lives by hanging themselves at their rented accommodation in Satguru Nagar.

The matter came to fore when neighbours felt foul smell emitting from their house and notified the house owner, who found the mother-son duo’s bodies and alerted the police on Monday.

As neighbours said they last saw the duo on Sunday, police suspect they may have taken the extreme step the same day.

On Tuesday, during investigation, police recovered a four-page suicide note, wherein the man, who was a labourer, accused his in-laws of humiliating and manhandling him and his mother.



Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the man’s wife had died 10 days ago following prolonged illness, at her parents’ house in Panchkula. When he and his mother visited the city to attend her cremation, his in-laws assaulted them, accusing them of not taking care of her treatment and held them responsible for her death.

“Blaming his father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, six brothers-in-law and their wives, the man wrote that they were committing suicide as they were feeling humiliated,” the ADCP said, adding that the deceased was out of work since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against 15 people. A hunt is on for their arrest.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs lead to water logging, more expected tomorrow
Jul 07, 2020 22:08 IST
SAD holds statewide protests, Sukhbir demands CBI probe into ration embezzlement
Jul 07, 2020 22:07 IST
Ban on foreign tours, buying cars as Odisha limits expenses to fight Covid-19
Jul 07, 2020 22:06 IST
CM okayed appointment of bureaucrats: Pawar
Jul 07, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.