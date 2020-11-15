Blast during fuel theft: Pilferage rampant at 19 dhabas in Dera Bassi, reveals probe

Investigation following the Friday blast at a dhaba in Lalru has revealed that fuel pilferage from oil tankers, in connivance with their drivers, has been rampant at 19 such eateries in Dera Bassi and Lalru for the past two years.

As per the investigation, around 100 litres of oil is stolen from one tanker, which can hold up to 1 lakh litres of liquid, and then sold for Rs 5 to Rs 7 cheaper than the current oil price. The stolen fuel is stored in drums of five litres each.

Sub-divisional magistrate Kuldeep Bawa, who is conducting a magisterial probe into the Friday blast that killed four, said they will be raiding the dhabas and work in collaboration with oil companies to rein in fuel theft.

Ashwinder Mongia, president, Mohali District Petroleum Dealers Association said, “The price difference between fuel sold in Chandigarh and Punjab encourages smugglers to hoard fuel illegally. As per projections, this leads to a loss of Rs 600 crore per annum to the Punjab government due to smuggling and shifting of business to neighbouring states.”

Petrol or diesel cannot be purchased, stored or sold without a valid licence as mandated by the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order.

Fourth victim succumbs to burns

The fourth victim, who suffered 80% burns in the blast at a Lalru dhaba on Friday, also succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Saturday night.

Apart from Sandeep Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, 35, owner of Rama Punjabi dhaba, and his relatives, Babloo, 20, and Vikram Kumar, were also killed in the blast, which occurred while they were stealing fuel from an oil tanker at the dhaba located in Sirsini village, Lalru, on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway.

The explosion ripped through the dhaba’s basement after a spark in the pump that led to fire in the petrol and diesel drums stored in its basement.

In July last year, Jaswinder was booked for illegally storing 525 litres of petrol and 630 litres of diesel in his dhaba’s basement.