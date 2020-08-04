Sections
Home / Cities / Blast in a chemical unit in Dombivli, no injuries

Blast in a chemical unit in Dombivli, no injuries

A blast took place in a chemical unit in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) phase 2 around 5pm on Monday. The chemical unit, Ambar Chemicals, suffered...

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:02 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A blast took place in a chemical unit in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) phase 2 around 5pm on Monday. The chemical unit, Ambar Chemicals, suffered property loss. Some windowpanes of nearby buildings were also damaged. However, there was no injury reported in the incident.

As per the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) fire department, the company was shut on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“We got information about the blast and sent a fire tender to the spot. The noise of the blast led to panic among residents. No one was injured in the incident,” said Dilip Gund, chief fire officer, KDMC.

The chemical unit is around 30 years old.



Mahesh Sawant, 35, a resident of Thakurli, said, “There was a loud noise in the area. When I called up some of the residents, I came to know that there was a blast.”

Devendra Soni, president of Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers Association, said, “There was a loud noise from the unit. However, since it was an off day for workers there were no injuries. The incident led to panic among the residents, but fire officials brought the situation is under control soon.”

In May 2016, Dombivli MIDC had witnessed a blast that killed 12 and injured over 200.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 04, 2020 00:19 IST
Rajput suicide: CM supports Mumbai Police
Aug 04, 2020 00:18 IST
No hawkers in Maharashtra as of now: State reiterates its stand before HC
Aug 04, 2020 00:16 IST
KYC fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹3.18 lakh
Aug 04, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.