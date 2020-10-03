Blaze ravages quilt factory in Ludhiana’s Chattha Colony

Firefighters trying to control the fire that broke out in a factory at Chattha Colony on Bahadurke Road in Ludhiana on Saturday.

It took 10 fire tenders four hours to control a massive fire that broke out at a quilt factory in Chattha Colony on Bahadurke Road on Saturday.

Though all workers managed to escape to safety, goods and machinery worth lakhs was gutted in the incident.

As the fire erupted around 3pm, some workers inside the factory tried to douse the flames, but realising that their efforts were going in vain, they informed the fire brigade and rushed out of the factory.

The fire sent plumes of smoke in the air, putting area residents and workers in panic. The reason behind the incident remains uncertain.

Sub-fire officer Navrang Singh said, “We received an alert at 3.25pm and pressed 10 fire tenders into service. However, there was only a single entry and exit point in the factory, posing difficulties in gaining access. Besides, excessive heat and smoke also dented fire-fighting efforts. We had to break the boundary walls of the unit from two sides to enter the factory and put out the fire. The factory had various anomalies with regard to fire-safety arrangements.”

“Some workers claimed that a coworker was still inside the factory. But no one was found during the search. The 10 fire tenders were refilled over 40 times and the flames were controlled in around four hours. There was no injury or casualty,” Singh said.

Scrap goes up in flames at mini-secretariat building

Scrap stored on the first floor of the mini-secretariat caught fire around 3pm on Saturday. While the reason behind the fire was not ascertained, a major tragedy was averted as the fire brigade doused the fire in no time, stopping the flames from spreading to the notary kiosks.

Narrow escape for driver, helper as truck catches fire

A truck driver and his helper had a close shave after the vehicle’s cabin caught fire on the flyover of National Highway-44 near Samrala Chowk on Saturday evening. The duo rushed out as soon as they saw the flames and informed the fire brigade, who reached the spot and controlled the fire. Short-circuit in the engine is said to be the reason behind the incident.