Sections
Home / Cities / BMC must boycott Chinese machinery, firms, says Congress corporator

BMC must boycott Chinese machinery, firms, says Congress corporator

Amid ongoing tensions between India and China, Congress corporator Ravi Raja who is also the leader of opposition in BMC on Thursday demanded that BMC should boycott China by...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Amid ongoing tensions between India and China, Congress corporator Ravi Raja who is also the leader of opposition in BMC on Thursday demanded that BMC should boycott China by ending ties with Chinese technology and such firms.

In a tweet Raja said, “

Considering the atrocities & violations in Galwan valley, I propose that BMC should ban Chinese machinery or technology in all their projects. Also they should sever ties with Consultants or firms if involved in any which way with any projects BMC has undertaken.#BoycottChina.”

Currently BMC is taking aid from Chinese manufacturer for tunneling project of Coastal Road and has also shortlisted a Chinese contractor for construction of sewage water tunnels projects in the city.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men killed in bike-SUV collision in Mohali
Jun 19, 2020 01:35 IST
Maharashtra CM reiterates stand over scrapping final-year exams
Jun 19, 2020 01:32 IST
16% students in Maharashtra have no access to radio, TV or mobile phone: State education department data
Jun 19, 2020 01:29 IST
Bhiwandi records 33 new Covid-19 deaths
Jun 19, 2020 01:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.