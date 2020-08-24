Bodies of Sonepat couple who ran away from home recovered from canal in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Rohtak: The bodies of a young couple who ran away from a village in Sonepat district two weeks ago was recovered from a canal in Jhajjar district, police said on Monday.

Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said that the bodies of the couple, who belonged to the same village in the district, were found in a canal in Jhajjar on Sunday.

“The bodies were handed over to their families and were cremated on Sunday evening. The man’s parents have accused the woman’s family of killing them and throwing the bodies in the canal,” the SP said.

The man’s mother told the police on Saturday that her son had eloped with an 18-year-old woman of the village on August 10. She said that the woman’s parents caught them from Jind’s Safidon a week ago and killed them.

The couple fled their homes on August 10 as their parents were opposed to the match. They got married at a temple in Rohtak and left for Jind.

A case of murder was registered.